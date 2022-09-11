We have shown that we can defeat Russians, but we still need more weapons Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ANASTASIIA KALATUR — SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:16

The success of the counteroffensive shows that Ukraine can defeat Russia, but more weapons are needed.

Source: Reuters citing Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock

Details: Kuleba said that some allies initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with weapons, citing the risk of angering Russian President Vladimir Putin, but "now, thank God, we no longer hear that argument ... We have demonstrated that we are capable of defeating the Russian army. We are doing it with these armaments." Kuleba said that the more weapons we get, the faster we will prevail against Russians, and the faster this war will end.

As Reuters writes, Baerbock promised further military assistance and did not rule out the supply of Western-style battle tanks.

Background:

