We have shown that we can defeat Russians, but we still need more weapons Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs

ANASTASIIA KALATUR — SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:16

The success of the counteroffensive shows that Ukraine can defeat Russia, but more weapons are needed.

Source: Reuters citing Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock

Details: Kuleba said that some allies initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with weapons, citing the risk of angering Russian President Vladimir Putin, but "now, thank God, we no longer hear that argument ... We have demonstrated that we are capable of defeating the Russian army. We are doing it with these armaments." Kuleba said that the more weapons we get, the faster we will prevail against Russians, and the faster this war will end.

As Reuters writes, Baerbock promised further military assistance and did not rule out the supply of Western-style battle tanks.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated an estimated 2,000 square kilometres of the territory of Ukraine from the Russian occupiers since the beginning of September,.

In the vicinity of Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops have taken control of over 30 settlements. On 10 September, it was reported that Russian troops had left the key city of Izium.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are also conducting a successful counter-offensive in the south of Ukraine - currently, Ukrainian troops have advanced several dozens of kilometres in various areas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!