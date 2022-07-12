Showtime is on sale for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day isn't just about getting the best deals on products for your home, or coveted electronics. Enjoy a whole new world of television by signing up for Showtime for just $0.99 during Amazon Prime Day.
With hits series like Yellowstone and classic rom-coms like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, there's no shortage of utterly fantastic viewing on Showtime shows and movies and for a limited time you can sign up for under a dollar—what a deal!
If you're in the market for a new series, or if you've been dying to watch Yellowstone, you aren't alone. For a limited time you can get access to all that Showtime has to offer just by using your Amazon Prime membership.
Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime customers in more than 200 countries and territories, and can be accessed through most web browsers with an internet connection. Prime Video is also available as a streaming app on numerous devices, including iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more.
In order to take advantage of this great deal you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member, but sign up is easy and quick and the opportunity for other great deals is endless. It's worth noting that when you sign up you'll have free, unlimited access to Showtime for just $0.99 saving, you $20 in total. Once you hit your third month, Showtime is still only $10 a month for unlimited access to tons of great shows and movies.
