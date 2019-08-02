Is Shradha Infraprojects Limited's (NSE:SHRADHA) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Shradha Infraprojects Limited's (NSE:SHRADHA), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Shradha Infraprojects's P/E ratio is 12.37. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹12.37 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shradha Infraprojects:

P/E of 12.37 = ₹44.15 ÷ ₹3.57 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Shradha Infraprojects's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Shradha Infraprojects has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) in the real estate industry classification.

NSEI:SHRADHA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019

Shradha Infraprojects's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Shradha Infraprojects shrunk earnings per share by 19% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 28%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 32% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Shradha Infraprojects's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Shradha Infraprojects has net debt worth a very significant 209% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Shradha Infraprojects's P/E Ratio

Shradha Infraprojects trades on a P/E ratio of 12.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.