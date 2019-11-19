Shree Cement (NSE:SHREECEM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Shree Cement Limited (NSE:SHREECEM) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Shree Cement Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Shree Cement had debt of ₹21.5b at the end of September 2019, a reduction from ₹29.4b over a year. On the flip side, it has ₹13.9b in cash leading to net debt of about ₹7.66b.

How Strong Is Shree Cement's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Shree Cement had liabilities of ₹28.4b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹31.4b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹13.9b in cash and ₹11.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹34.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Shree Cement has a market capitalization of ₹680.4b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Shree Cement has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Shree Cement's net debt is only 0.21 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 1k times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, Shree Cement grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Shree Cement can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Shree Cement's free cash flow amounted to 30% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.