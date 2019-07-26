Are Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited’s (NSE:SHREEPUSHK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Today we'll look at Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited (NSE:SHREEPUSHK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers:

0.18 = ₹571m ÷ (₹4.1b - ₹959m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has an ROCE of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers

Is Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 18%. Regardless of where Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:SHREEPUSHK Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has total liabilities of ₹959m and total assets of ₹4.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.