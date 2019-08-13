Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited (NSE:SHREEPUSHK): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited (NSE:SHREEPUSHK) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SHREEPUSHK is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers here.

Excellent balance sheet and good value

SHREEPUSHK's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that SHREEPUSHK manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SHREEPUSHK’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 16%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future. SHREEPUSHK's share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, so potential investors can purchase the stock below its value.

NSEI:SHREEPUSHK Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 13th 2019 More

