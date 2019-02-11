Is Shree Ram Proteins Limited’s (NSE:SRPL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Shree Ram Proteins Limited (NSE:SRPL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shree Ram Proteins:

0.11 = ₹62m ÷ (₹1.1b – ₹553m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Shree Ram Proteins has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Shree Ram Proteins Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Shree Ram Proteins’s ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Food industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Shree Ram Proteins’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Shree Ram Proteins’s current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Shree Ram Proteins has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Shree Ram Proteins’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shree Ram Proteins has total liabilities of ₹553m and total assets of ₹1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 49% of its total assets. Shree Ram Proteins’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.