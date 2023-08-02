Shreveport bank robbed Tuesday afternoon

A federal credit union in Shreveport was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of East 70th Street on reports of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man entered Campus Federal Credit Union and requested an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the police, no injuries were reported.

