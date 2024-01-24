Shreveport City Council considers water and sewer rate increase. What you should know.

Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport on May 5, 2023.

The Shreveport City Council is considering a proposal to raise water and sewer rates.

On Tuesday, the Shreveport City Council introduced three ordinances to raise the water and sewer rates in order to pay for the water and sewer system's operating expenses and to meet the bond covenants established when the City last sold utility revenue bonds.

To generate the revenues necessary to meet operating expenses and to assist in meeting the covenants the City agreed to when it sold Utility Revenue Bonds, Mayor Tom Arceneaux recommended that water rates be increased by 10 percent, effective March 1, 2024.

No action on the ordinances was taken Tuesday as council members disagreed on the water rate increase.

"There are a lot of citizens that's hurting and before we go about raising their water bill, one, we need to educate them as to why we're doing it and we're about to do it," Councilman James Green said. "We also want to give them resources that if, in fact, you cannot pay your bill, these are the resources that we have that will assist you. This is not for the greedy, it's for the needy."

What will be the changes to water charges?

The current water quantity charges for the City of Shreveport are:

Tier 1 (0 to 3,000 gallons): Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $1.33; rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $2.66

Tier 2 (4,000 to 7,000 gallons): Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $2.66; rate per 1,000 gallons outside city −$5.32

Tier 3 (8,000 to 14,000 gallons): Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $3.99; rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $7.98

Tier 4 (Over 14,000 gallons): Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $4.52; rate per 1,000 gallons outside − $9.04

Commercial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $3.28; rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $6.56

Industrial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $3.28; rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $6.56

The following monthly rates are proposed to be charged for water furnished to residential, commercial and industrial customers, effective March 1, 2024.

Tier 1: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $1.47, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $2.94

Tier 2: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $2.93, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $5.86

Tier 3: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $4.39, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $8.78

Tier 4: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $4.97, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $9.94

Commercial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $3.61, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $7.22

Industrial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside city − $3.61, rate per 1,000 gallons outside city − $7.22

What will be changes to waste charge?

The current waste quantity charges for the City of Shreveport are:

Residential: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside the city − $9.93; rate per 1,000 gallons outside the city − $19.86

Commercial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside the city − $9.93: rate per 1,000 gallons outside the city − $19.86

Industrial: Rate per 1,000 gallons inside the city − $9.93: rate per 1,000 gallons outside the city − $19.86

The proposed sewage rate increase, effective March 1, 2024 includes the following:

Inside City − $10.93

Outside City − $21.86

Quantity charges will be calculated at the following rates per 1,000 gallons of metered water use or applicable average calculated in accordance with the above charges:

Inside City − $10.93 per 1,000 gallons

Outside City − $21.86 per 1,000 gallons

