Shreveport City Council OKs lease agreement for Millennium Studios to rapper 50 Cent

Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement between G-Unit Films & Television Louisiana and Millennium Studios.

The production company − owned by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson − will utilize the city-owned production studio at 300 Douglas Street. The property was purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million.

Under the agreement, Shreveport and G-Unit will have a 30-year lease, with an option for a 15-year extension for the Millennium Studios facility. The lease includes furniture, fixtures and equipment located on studio grounds.

The yearly rent for this facility will be $2,400 a year, which according to Mayor Tom Arceneaux at the groundbreaking on Nov. 20, will save the city nearly $180,000 a year.

Arceneaux said he is looking forward to working with G-Unit Films & Television Louisiana to revitalize the film and video in Shreveport.

Councilwoman Ursula Bowman made the motion to approve the agreement between the city and G-Unit and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor seconded the motion.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Shreveport Council OKs lease for Millennium Studios to rapper 50 Cent