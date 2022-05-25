Shreveport Council and Mayor slam law enforcement for fatal crash that began in Bossier City

Shreveport's mayor Adrian Perkins and Councilman John Nickelson said there must be a change in the city's cross-jurisdictional agreements with local law enforcement agencies following the high speed chase last Friday that began in Bossier City and resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Perkins explained that Shreveport Police were not involved in the chase because of how dangerous it had become.

“I was actually talking to Chief (Wayne) Smith about it. We’re going to look into those cross jurisdictional agreements that allow other entities to come into our city because this is the second incident since we have been in office,” Perkins said.

Police said Brenda Adler, 13, was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle and was ejected when the accused driver, 22-year-old Willie Player, crashed into a brick wall in Shreveport.

The chase began when Bossier City police tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation and troopers took over the chase once it crossed into Caddo Parish.

“I do not understand why a law enforcement agency would engage in a high speed chase that endangers life in response to a traffic violation,” Nickelson said. “That seems like a very, very poor decision and something that is against the policies of many law enforcement agencies around the country.”

"I have a 13 year old child and it just breaks my heart to see another child die by violence in our city and in my district," Nickelson added.

