Shreveport fire on Weinstock Street destroys more than one house

More than 20 units responded to a fire that spread to at least two houses on Weinstock St. in the Allendale neighborhood in Shreveport Saturday evening, Feb. 24, 2024.

Booker T. Washington senior Jariya Knight watched on Weinstock Street Saturday night as her childhood home went up in flames and raced over to make sure her Papa, who lived a few houses down, was safe.

When Knight found him safe, she gathered with her siblings on cement steps across the street, wrapped in a blanket, and watched Shreveport firefighters battle the flames that shot from the roof of her old home that the family still owned. “When we walked up flames were shooting out at us,” Knight said.

Jariya Knight watches her childhood home go up in flames as more than 20 units responded to a fire that spread to at least two houses on Weinstock St. in the Allendale neighborhood in Shreveport Saturday evening, Feb. 24, 2024.

The good news was that the house was empty, but it was still upsetting for Knight. “This is my childhood, my memories, everything in that house,” Knight said.

“All those memories gone,” said Leyah Law, who was sitting next to Knight. “I was at that house all the time; it just hurts my heart to see this.”

The fire spread and another house on Weinstock Street also caught fire. More than 20 units battled the blaze late into the evening and remained on the scene early Sunday morning.

