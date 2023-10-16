Shreveport leaders look to educate during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Sandra Lister raised both of her arms to the ceiling as she sang “I will survive” as others danced around her Thursday during a meeting of the Domestic Violence Awareness Program in Shreveport.

It was a triumphant end to the event that she helped create as part of her work in the community-oriented policing program. “Domestic violence affects everyone,” Lister said, “The victim needs to know where to turn for help.”

“Information is a powerful thing if you have it and you know how to use it,” said Irma Rogers, President of the Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation, which hosted the Thursday evening community event.

One of the speakers, Janell Brown, the Domestic Violence Outreach Manager at Project Celebration, Inc., told the story of a phone call she received at the office the week before.

In her normal voice, she answered: “PCI, Janell speaking.” On the other end, a woman spoke in a whisper, “Can you hear me?” Brown felt chills as she said, “Yes, I can. Tell me what I can do for you right now.” Just then a man's voice in the background said, “hang up”.

Brown knew she was hearing from a domestic violence victim and only hoped that the woman would call back and not become a statistic.

Brown told the crowd that 52 women died last year from domestic violence in Louisiana — that’s one a week. It's a statistic that Project Celebration is desperately trying to reduce.

They do this by providing services such as emergency shelter, legal advocacy and support groups to survivors free of charge. “Don't judge, be the listening person for them, and be a community that helps us with donations. I know we can work and not have 52 victims next year,” Brown said.

“In Caddo Parish, we've had at least seven domestic violence-related homicides this year alone,” said speaker Stephanie Mosley, Victim Coordinator for the Domestic Violence Victims Unit at the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, “So we do have a problem here and it's going to take all of us to help combat that problem.”

Mosley went on to explain how it’s easy to ask, ‘Why do they stay?’. She admitted that she once asked it herself, but now she asks instead, “Why do they abuse?” She told the crowd, “That's the question, why are you being abusive? Let's hold them accountable.”

Lister said she was pleased that people left knowing a little more than when they came in, “The moral of the story is we want you to survive. We want you to be safe.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport event digs deeper on Domestic Violence Awareness Month