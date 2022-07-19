Shreveport man accused of threatening to blow up courthouse, making violent racial threats

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Shreveport man who threatened to blow up a Shreveport Courthouse, making racial threats on July 18.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, on Monday afternoon CPSO detectives determined that Patrick Duffy, 41, allegedly "messaged a person known to him about his plan to "blow up" a Shreveport courthouse and to kill African Americans."

An arrest warrant was obtained and Duffy was taken into custody at his residence for one count of communicating false information of planned arson and one count of a hate crime.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and his bond was set at $50,000 per charge.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man arrested for threatening to blow up a courthouse