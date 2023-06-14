Shreveport man arrested after barricading himself in his vehicle

A Shreveport man was arrested Tuesday evening following a hit-and-run that ended with the suspect barricaded in his vehicle for several hours.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, about 3:40 p.m., Deezzra Davis Jr., 32, was driving a black sports utility vehicle when he reportedly followed an 18-wheeler for miles. He crashed into the back of it two times on Interstate 49 near Hwy. 170.

Davis was stopped by a sheriff deputy near Hwy. 173. While stopped, he got out of the vehicle to yell at the deputy and then proceeded to get back in his vehicle and speed away. A pursuit ensued ending at Drift Inn Landing on Hwy. 1 in Mooringsport.

Davis barricaded himself inside his vehicle at Drift Inn Landing.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Special Response Team was called to the scene about 5 p.m. Davis was taken into custody after the deployment of a deputy K9. Davis did receive a dog bite to his left arm, and he was transported to nearby hospital for evaluation.

Davis was charged with hit-and-run, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated criminal damage to property.

