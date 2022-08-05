Shreveport man arrested in connection with June murder on West 70th Street

A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jeremy Wyatt.

On June 25, at 11:20 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department was called to 5400 block of West 70th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Wyatt who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were called to the scene and collected items of evidence and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and video.

Through a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that a possible suspect in this case was Lloyd Cooks, 19. A warrant was procured for his arrest and on Thursday Cooks was taken into custody and was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

