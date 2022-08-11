Shreveport man arrested in connection with Monday carjacking

Shreveport Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with Monday evenings carjacking in the Highland neighborhood.

On Aug. 8, Shreveport Police Department was called to 1000 block of Boulevard Street in response to a possible carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located a victim that was stabbed in the neck.

Through preliminary investigation, the detectives discovered that the victim had given Jacob H. Boykin, 27, a ride when he suddenly stabbed the victim in the neck. Boykin then forced the victim from the vehicle and drove away with the 2015 Toyota Camry.

The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit obtained a warrant for Boykin on one count of 2nd Degree Robbery. And, Wednesday evening with the help of Bossier City Police and the US Marshals Office Boykin was placed in custody.

