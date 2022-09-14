Shreveport man found guilty in 2019 stabbing at a local tire shop

A Shreveport man who stabbed another man in the face following an altercation in 2019 was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery by a Caddo Parish jury Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The six-person jury found Patrick Adams, 48, guilty of the July 55, 2019 attack on Charles Green at a local tire repair shop, an attack that left Green with substantial blood loss, facial scarring, nerve damage and the loss of two teeth.

The jury determined that Adams, involved in a dispute with two women, jumped into the back of Green's vehicle and stabbed Green while he sat in the driver's seat. The attack was witnessed by several people and also was captured in a shop surveillance video.

Adams faces a prison term of up to 15 years at hard labor.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man found guilty in 2019 stabbing at a tire shop