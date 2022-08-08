Shreveport man gets a double life sentence for child rape

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to two back-to-back life terms in prison.

On Monday, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office released the sentencing for Jeremy Walker, 36.

Walker was found guilty last month for two counts of first-degree rape of two preteen boys that occurred almost a decade ago.

On July 27, a seven-woman and a five-man jury unanimously found Walker guilty of two counts of first-degree rape. During court, the jury discovered that on Dec. 24, 2014, through Dec. 14, 2015, Walker, who was a babysitter, sexually abused a child who was seven at the time.

In late April 2021, an investigation of the assault began. During the victim's Gingerbread interview he disclosed that he had also seen Walker force his son to perform oral sex on him. That child disclosed to his mother that Walker had abused him when was 5-years old.

Walker will serve two consecutive life sentences at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

