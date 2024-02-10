Shreveport man pleads guilty to armed robbery with a makeshift bomb

A Shreveport man has pled guilty to first-degree robbery following a local bank robbery that occurred April 17, 2023.

Robert Garner, 54, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 in Caddo District Court to robbing a local bank with a makeshift bomb.

Garner will serve 15 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 17, 2023, Garner walked into a bank in downtown Shreveport and placed a device that resembled a bomb on the counter and demanded money from the teller.

Garner then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Garner has an extensive history of felony convictions dating back to 1996 in not only Caddo Parish, but also in Calcasieu, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes.

