Shreveport man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide of his girlfriend

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injury Monday prior to trial.

Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart, 22, pleaded guilty on July 11, for seriously injuring his roommate and killing his girlfriend, he faces up to 35 years of imprisonment.

On Sept. 13, 2018, Kephart, then 19, was driving his girlfriend and roommate to work in a borrowed vehicle when he turned in front of an oncoming Ford F550. The impact of the collision killed Kephart's girlfriend and seriously injured his roommate.

Following the crash Kephart's blood was drawn for forensic testing, the results proved that marijuana and alprazolam, as well as cocaine metabolites, were in his blood.

Kephart, who suffered no lasting injuries, admitted to medical personnel that he would test “dirty,” and also took a selfie in the hospital bed with the notation “took 8 bars and wreck my girl.”

During the guilty plea, prosecutors introduced the toxicology report, the death certificate of the female victim and the defendant's selfie into evidence.

