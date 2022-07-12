Shreveport man sentenced to 15-years for terrorizing local hospital

A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor after terrorizing a local hospital in 2021.

It is reported that Johnathan Watson, 34, worked on a cleaning crew at Highland Clinic on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. On July 29, 2021, Watson encountered a woman working on another cleaning crew and told her that four men were inside with guns.

The woman reported that Watson was armed and hospital security was called.

Security was able to make contact with Watson before he fled, causing Shreveport Police Department to get involved and ultimately placing the hospital on active-shooter status.

This resulted in a disruption of the hospital's ability to provide services.

Watson pleaded guilty to the charges on July 8, just three days prior to his scheduled trial date on July 11. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

