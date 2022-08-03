Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in prison for mailman's murder

A 33-year-old Shreveport man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for shooting and killing a U.S. postal worker as he delivered mail.

Michael Jarred Gentry was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. of Shreveport.

Gentry pleaded guilty March 21 to second-degree murder in the killing of 52-year-old Antonio Williams.

Williams was delivering mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive in Shreveport shortly after 11 a.m. June 22, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Gentry was inside the apartment armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As the mailman approached, Gentry fired four shots through the front door, striking Williams twice. Williams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

"This is a difficult day for the family and friends of Antonio Williams,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of Shreveport said in a news release. “This family has suffered the tragic loss of a father and husband who cannot be replaced.

"Although we know that this sentence will not fill the void that these family members and friends have suffered, we hope that it brings them some comfort knowing that this defendant will serve such a lengthy sentence in federal prison where there is no parole.”

Shreveport Police respond to the shooting of a mail carrier on Dudley Drive on June 22, 2019.

Brown's office and Gentry's attorney agreed to the 40-year sentence, which will be followed by five years of supervised release, officials said.

“The sentencing of Michael Gentry for the murder of postal employee Antonio Williams brings to an end the investigation of a heinous crime,” said Scott Fix, inspector in charge of the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal inspection Service. “The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and every act of violence elicits an immediate and firm response. Postal Inspectors worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

