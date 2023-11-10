A Shreveport man has been convicted in connection with the 2021 death of Chavez Parker, 29.

Quinton Peace, 24, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Pitman Wednesday, November 8, to life in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for second-degree murder.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Peace and his co-defendant met at Parker's house on the pretense of smoking marijuana.

According to testimonies given during the trial, Peace armed himself with a 9 mm handgun prior to meeting Parker and planned to rob him.

During the robbery, Parker was shot four times in the upper body, including his head. Expert ballistics evidence showed that three of the four shots were fired from a gun in Peace's possession following the shooting.

Peace fled to Fort Worth, Texas where he was arrested.

More: Suspect in 2020 Margaritaville Resort killing pleads guilty to manslaughter

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man sentenced to life following 2021 shooting