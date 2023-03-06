Shreveport man shot multiple times while walking kids to school bus Monday morning

A man was shot while taking children to the bus stop Monday morning and another man was located dead in a nearby home.

Just before 7 a.m. March 6, Shreveport Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lindholm Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been struck multiple times in the upper body.

Police said the man was walking kids to the school bus when he was shot. The suspect then fled the scene.

While canvassing the area officers located a dead body in the 2600 block of Lindholm Street. Corporal Christopher Bordelon with Shreveport Police Department said the body was in the early stages of decomposition and had been there for a while.

Bordelon said, "we don't have any connection to report at this time."

Shreveport Police Department are currently on scene at the 2600 block of Lindholm Street working both incidents.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport man shot while walking his kids to school Monday morning