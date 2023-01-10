Shreveport men plead guilty to aggravated assault of police officers

Two Shreveport men face prison time for firing guns at a Shreveport police officer.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Rodriguez Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Ladarren Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Each defendant was sentenced to eight years of hard labor on their respective aggravated assault convictions. Smith also was sentenced to 13 years on the firearm charge.

The Shreveport Police officer involved, Sgt. Mike Jones, was consulted on the sentencing and agreed.

On Sept. 15, 2018, Jones responded to a call after a concerned citizen reported two men walking down the street shooting handguns into the air. Upon arrival, Jones was ambushed by the two men who brandished their firearms.

During the exchange, both defendants were shot.

Smith was apprehended and his 9mm handgun was recovered. Jones' struck Smith’s gun twice, inflicting damage that established it had been pointed at the officer when damaged.

Jackson fled to his residence about three blocks away, but he was identified and quickly apprehended. The gun he had brandished was found during a search of the home.

Much of the incident was captured on Jones’ dashcam.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport men plead guilty to aggravated assault of peace officers