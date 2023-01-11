UPDATE: A Shreveport mother and child are dead after a hit and run on Bradshaw Passway

UPDATE: Jan. 11 at 4:40 p.m. Shreveport Police Department reported that the alleged suspect, Terrance Dangerfield, 24, involved in the hit-and-run incident has been arrested and charged with two counts of negligent homicide. According to a representative of the SPD, the victim was pregnant.

A Shreveport woman and her child are dead after a wreck Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Shreveport Police Department attempted a stop on a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 Walker Road exit. When the officers activated their lights and sirens the driver accelerated speed and ran a red light.

The driver then struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu, that Faith Alexandria, 31, was driving with her daughter.

The driver of the Hyundai then exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and fled on foot from the officers. Officers searched the wooded area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Shreveport Fire Department was immediately called to the scene and upon arrival, they located Alexandria who was unresponsive and her young child. They were both listed in critical condition at the scene and were transported to Ochsner LSU Health.

At 9:17 p.m. Alexandria succumbed her injuries and passed away. Early Wednesday morning the Shreveport Police Department Crash investigators were notified that the child had died at the hospital as well.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux commented on the incident on Facebook: "a mother and her child were killed after a suspect trying to evade the police crashed into their car. That's two innocent lives cut short because of someone else's selfish actions."

He also noted that is administration will work closely with SPD to make Shreveport safer.

