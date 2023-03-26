Shreveport officials speak out after city sees two mass shootings in less than 24 hours

Shreveport City Officials and local law enforcement joined in a press conference Saturday afternoon just steps away from the scene where six people were injured on Saturday morning.

"We cannot let people who do this win," said Liz Swaine, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Early Saturday morning just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the intersection of Texas Street and Market Street.

Upon arrival officers discovered three men and three women who were shot while waiting in a vehicle at the intersection. Police said that a silver car pulled up to the vehicle in the intersection and several men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith speaks at a press conference after a violent night in Shreveport on March 25, 2023.

One suspect is in custody and Chief Wayne Smith said that the individual was apprehended shortly after the incident when police discovered a stolen vehicle in another part of town. Smith said, "officers in another part of town encountered a stolen vehicle and they got into a short pursuit with that vehicle. Unknowingly to these officers at the time that that was the vehicle involved in this event."

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said that the goal of Saturday's press conference was to address the issue and let the citizens know that the city is concerned, and they are working on a resolution.

In the last 24 hours Shreveport has seen gun violence effect 13 people. "Today is another sad day for me and for the city," said Smith. "We had multiple shootings throughout our city last night."

Just several miles away from the incident that occurred at 1:44 a.m. Saturday. Another incident occurred in the 1800 block of Logan Street. Police said individuals were having a cookout when gunfire rang out.

The intersection of Texas and Market Street where six people were injured in a shooting in the early morning hours of March 25, 2023.

Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to this shooting at 11 p.m. on Friday and upon arrival, discovered seven people injured.

Last night's events are just a string of violent crimes that have been happening in the City of Shreveport recently. Smith said, "let's stop the violence. Please I beg of you lay down your weapons, try to resolve your conflict in other ways other than violence."

In an effort to combat this crime, Arceneaux and Smith said they are calling upon aid from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police and Shreveport City Marshal's Office.

"You can look forward in the future to see a greater footprint of law enforcement who has jurisdiction in our area, having a presence, hear in our city," said Smith.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux speaks at a press conference following a violent night in Shreveport on March 25, 2023.

Arceneaux also said he has asked the US government to investigate any criminal conspiracies that fall within the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, as the city believes many of the recent violent crimes may fall under the RICO statute, which carries stiffer penalties.

"This is a united effort," said Arceneaux. "This is something we all have to work together to bring to an end."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport officials speak out after city sees two mass shootings