Shreveport plans opening warming centers as region prepares for winter weather

The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) is gearing up for the arctic blast that is expected to hit north Louisiana early next week.

The likelihood of an arctic air mass is expected to impact the region early next week with an extended period of bitterly cold weather and wintry precipitation from late Sunday through Monday.

According to SPAR, they are working with the City of Shreveport to take proactive measures to assist residents during the anticipated subfreezing temperatures.

The City of Shreveport and SPAR announced Friday that they will be opening several warming shelters. SPAR Marketing and Communications Manager, Lyman McKellar said, "these shelters aim to offer a refuge for residents seeking relief from the extreme temperatures."

Locations:

Bilberry Park Community Center, 1902 Alabama Ave.

Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Dr.

These shelters will open on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m.

SPAR Recreation Centers will also be activated as warming shelters starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The City of Shreveport said they encourage residents to stay informed about weather updates, take necessary precautions and utilize these warming shelters if required during this weather event.

