Shreveport Police arrest a man in connection to Tuesday evening killing

An arrest has been made in the Tuesday killing of Laroyce Daniel-Brown.

Brown was killed late Oct. 3 in the 1600 block of Anna Street. Shreveport Police Department was called just after 9 p.m. to a home on Anna Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Brown, 26, shot multiple times inside the home. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marked the 65th homicide in Caddo Parish and 60th in Shreveport for 2023.

Violent Crimes and CSIU detectives were called to the scene, where evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. Detectives were able to identify a suspect, Dewayne Wilkinson, 20.

Wilkinson was taken into custody after returning to the crime scene. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

"All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Shreveport Police said in announcing the arrest.

