Shreveport police ask for public's help in solving Darien Street shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's sixth homicide of 2024.

Demontrell Johnson, 18, was shot in the head at a home in the 2400 block of Darien Street. 20 minutes later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived on scene around 2:20 a.m.

During the investigation, detectives were met with non-cooperative individuals leading to the arrest of Yulonie Blackshire, 49, on one count of obstruction of justice.

In a press release, the office of Chief Wayne Smith said, "The Shreveport Police Department urges members of the community who may have witnessed the incident or possess pertinent information to come forward and assist detectives in solving this homicide."

It continued by saying, "The Shreveport Police rely on the community's support to bring justice to those affected by this tragedy."

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 318-673-7300 #3. Or if you would like to remain anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

