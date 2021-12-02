Shreveport Police Department announce police chief applicants: Here's who's on the list

Shreveport Police Department announced Thursday afternoon nine applicants for the open Police Chief position.

These nine applicants will take part in a test that will help in their candidacy for Shreveport Police Chief.

The passing score is 75% and above.

Out of the nine applicants approved three are from fellow Louisiana police departments the rest are current or former Shreveport Police Department officers.

Applicants approved:

Dorian Brabham Lafayette Police Department

Jason Frazier Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Fines Shreveport Police Department

Michael Jones Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Mitchell Former Shreveport Police Department

Wayne Smith Shreveport Police Department

Michael Tyler Shreveport Police Department

Kenneth Wall Sulphur Police Department

Samuel Wyatt Former Bossier Police Department

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the resignation of the city's police chief Ben Raymond during a press conference on Aug. 26.

Assistant Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has been serving as interim police chief since then.

The test will take place on Dec. 12.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Police Department announce police chief applicants