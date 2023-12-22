Shreveport Police Department IDs officers in December in-custody death

The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of the officers who were involved in the in-custody death of Kenderis D. Lawrence.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Shreveport Police Department was patrolling the Broadmoor neighborhood when they made contact with Lawrence, 35, on a bicycle in the 4100 block of Youree Drive.

During the encounter, Lawrence fled from officers on foot through A.C. Steere Park.

After officers were able to end the chase, Lawrence became uncooperative, and an officer deployed a department issued taser in attempt to gain compliance.

Following being tased Lawrence began to show signs of medical distress. The officers immediately began rendering life-saving care. Shreveport Fire Department transported him to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.

Three officers were named in this incident. Police Chief Wayne Smith identified the officers as Patrick McConell, employed since 1996, Anthony Visciotti, employed since 2019 and Brent Outz, employed since 2019.

No further information was provided by the Shreveport Police Department on the roles these officers had in this incident.

This is the second incident Visciotti has been involved in during 2023. On April 23, Visciotti was the officer involved in the shooting of Joseph Dewayne Taylor, 33.

Visciotti were placed on administrative leave immediately following the first incident.

