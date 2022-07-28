Shreveport Police Department issues warnings after 9 carjackings in 3 days

Shreveport Police Department is urging citizens to be vigilant after nine attempted carjacking's in three days.

"We want to encourage the public to be a little bit more vigilant," said Sergeant Angie Willhite, Shreveport Police Department Public information officer. "What we're seeing is people aren't paying attention."

On July 25, just after 7 a.m. Shreveport Police Department received their first reported carjacking that would lead to seven other incidents. It is reported that three young male suspects are believed involved.

The suspects are reported to be armed and the attacks are quick. The victims have reported that the suspects approach them rapidly showing the weapon and demanding their vehicle.

The suspects have been able to take six vehicles. These vehicles are believed to be used in other carjackings. Three have been recovered and are in the processing phase while three remain outstanding.

One victim was injured during the attack, while others surrendered and were not harmed.

Willhite said these attackers are targeting single-occupied vehicles with no specific commonality between the victims.

Here's what you need to know

These incidents have been occurring in east and west Shreveport. Police say that they have been occurring in parking lots, driveways and roadways.

Here is a list of the nine carjacking's:

On July 25 at 7:10 a.m. in the 3700 block of Penick Street - 3 Black males took a black Dodge Charger and fled the scene eastbound on Penick. This vehicle has been recovered.

On July 25 at 8:27 a.m. in the 6100 block of Fern Avenue - 2 Black males took a white 2019 Chevy Suburban with some front-end damage and fled north on Fern. Vehicle has not been recovered.

On July 26 at 10:58 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Hearne - 2 Black males took a white Buick Enclave and left headed toward North Market. Vehicle has not been recovered.

On July 27 at 2:07 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ester Street - 2 Black males attempted to take a black Kia. They arrived in a white SUV style, believed to be the Enclave taken from North Hearne.

On July 27 at 2:27 a.m. in the 4900 block of Hollywood Avenue - At least 2 Black males took a green 2016 Toyota Highlander- left west on Hollywood. This vehicle has been recovered.

On July 27 at 10:44 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hickory Street - At least 2 Black males attempted to take the victim's vehicle; unknown at this time what kind of vehicle this was.

On July 28 at 6:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Kings Highway at the Dialysis Clinic- At least 2 Black males took a silver 2008 Cadillac CTX after arriving in a white suburban. Vehicle has not been recovered.

On July 28 at 7:49 a.m. in the 1800 block of Irving Place- Promise Specialty Hospital- 1 older Black male took an Equinox. This vehicle has been recovered and male in his late 40’s arrested and this attack is not believed to be related to the other incidents.

On July 28 at 7:57 a.m. in the 5700 block of Norton Street- 2 Black males took a Red Cadillac, left south on Norton toward Hollywood Avenue. This car has been recovered.

How to keep yourself safe

Willhite encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings while driving and parked.

"Don't be on your phone, don't be fidgeting with the radio or going through your purse or anything like that," said Willhite. "Make sure you're in a safe space before you exit your vehicle and look at your mirrors every few seconds. Always have that 360 view of what's going on around you."

Shreveport Police Department said, "If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. Please remember, no piece of property is worth your life. If you are in a situation that you can escape without being harmed, please do so."

To report any information contact police at 318-673-7300 #3 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

