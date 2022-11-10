Shreveport police say Election Day shooting at watch party not politically motivated

The Shreveport Police Department has provided an update on the Election Day shooting that happened outside of Councilman Alan Jackson's watch party.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police officers were called to the South Caddo Library in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said today that the attack was not politically motivated or related to the election party.

The suspect is believed to have initiated the gunfire on the roadway and then fled the scene by vehicle.

This shooting is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

