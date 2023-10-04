Shreveport police investigate 60th homicide of 2023

A Shreveport man was killed late Tuesday in the 1600 block of Anna Street.

Shreveport Police Department was called just after 9 p.m. to a home on Anna Street on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Laroyce Daniel-Brown, 26, shot multiple times inside the home.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. His deaths marks the 65th homicide in Caddo Parish and 60th in Shreveport for 2023.

Shreveport Police Department are still investigating.

