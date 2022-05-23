UPDATE: Shreveport Police Department public information officer, Sgt. Angie Willhite said the two men were working on the home when a male exited a four-door black sedan and entered the home shooting the two men.

The suspect traveled westbound on Fulton Street.

Shooting on Fulton Street that left a man dead and another in serious condition.

Original: Shreveport Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal shooting.

Just after 11:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home on Fulton Street upon arrival they located a male unresponsive and another with life-threatening injuries.

The injured victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in serious condition.

This shooting is under investigation and the suspect has not been found.

More: Accident in Downtown Shreveport slows Monday traffic

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport police investigate fatal shooting