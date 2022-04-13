Shreveport Police investigating death of inmate following head injury at city jail

The April 11 death of a Shreveport inmate, just days after suffering a head injury at the city jail is now being investigated by police.

SPD Deputy Chief Antoine White announced the death and investigation at a press conference Wednesday.

Shreveport police deputy chief Antoine White speaks to the media on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, during a news conference regarding a recent three-day police operation which resulted in the arrest of nearly 100 people in connection to roughly 140 crimes.

White said jail surveillance shows the man suffered a “minor head injury” on April 6, for which he was transported to Ochsner LSU hospital for evaluation.

“He was alert and speaking to jailers and transporting officers and medical staff at the hospital,” White said. “He remained hospitalized and his condition was reportedly improving.“

The man’s condition suddenly worsened on April 9, leading to his death two days later.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time and we are awaiting the autopsy results,” White said. “We have secured video from the jail and we do have the matter under investigation.”

White said the 34-year-old man was arrested April 4 for violation of a protective order.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Police investigating death of inmate after head injury