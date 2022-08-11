Shreveport police investigating a possible armed person at a Caddo Parish school

Just after 11 a.m. Shreveport Police Department was called to Milam Street for a possible individual armed at a Caddo Parish School.

Cpl. Chris Bordelon, Public Information Officer for Shreveport Police Department confirmed that one person was armed at Booker T. Washington. Bordelon could not provide many details, but investigators are en route to the school.

This is a developing story and when more information is provided we will update this story.

Armed person at Booker T. Washington

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Police investigating a possible armed person at Caddo Parish school