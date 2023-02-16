Shreveport Police officer has been arrested in the death of Alonzo Bagley

Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler, 23, has been arrested in connection with the death of Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43. Louisiana State Police released Thursday morning. LSP said that Tyler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.

In the release, LSP provided video body footage of Tyler firing his weapon at Bagley and performing aid after the incident. Tyler can be heard saying, "no man, no man, come on dude."

On Feb. 3, around 10:51 p.m. two Shreveport Police officers responded to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street.

Officers were called to this location in regard to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, who then exited the apartment over the balcony.

Police say Tyler chased Bagley. Tyler made contact with Bagley when he rounded the corner of the building and fired one shot, according to police. A bullet struck Bagley once in the chest.

Bagley was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

The Bagley's family attorney, Ron Haley said, "Alonzo was just so, so scared. Everyone at the scene, including the perpetrator Alexander Tyler, knew Mr. Bagley should not have been shot that night."

The Bagley family will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday, to discuss updates regarding the progression of the criminal and civil aspects of this matter. The City of Shreveport will also hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport officer arrested in connection with death of Alonzo Bagley