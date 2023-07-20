Shreveport Police report 44th homicide after early morning shooting

Shreveport officials announced Thursday morning that another life was taken in the city. This homicide marks the 44th homicide for 2023.

Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 6900 block of California Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. July 20 on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man who had been shot by another individual.

Shreveport Fire Department transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shreveport has seen 44 homicides to date this year. According to Shreveport Police Department records, the year-to-date crime number in Shreveport for July 2022 was 32 and 48 for 2021.

The name and age for the 44th homicide victim has yet to be released, and police still are investigating.

