Shreveport police are searching for a suspect after a downtown bank was robbed on Monday

A downtown Shreveport bank was robbed early Monday morning and Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect.

At 8:30 a.m. Shreveport Police Department received a call to Red River Bank on the 600 block of Market Street on reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Black male in a green shirt had entered the bank and produced a weapon demanding money.

The man fled from the bank shortly after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspect might have a noticeable left eye deformity.

If you have any information on this incident contact crime stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip through their app P3Tips.

