Shreveport police searching for suspect in Monday night carjacking

Shreveport Police Department is addressing a carjacking after it became a topic of discussion on Facebook.

On Aug. 8, Shreveport Police Department was called to 1000 block of Boulevard Street in response to a possible carjacking. Upon arrival, officers located a victim that was stabbed in the neck.

Through preliminary investigation, the detectives discovered that the victim had given Jacob H. Boykin, 27, a ride when he suddenly stabbed the victim in the neck. Boykin then forced the victim from the vehicle and drove away with the 2015 Toyota Camry.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit have obtained a warrant for Boykin on one count of 2nd Degree Robbery.

Boykin is still at large and police are asking if you have any information on his whereabouts to please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

