Louisiana State Police investigate 2nd officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in 6 days

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. Shreveport Police Department and Louisiana State Police released information on the incident that occurred on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Shreveport Police was called to the Family Dollar on Linwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. Feb. 9, on reports of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, officers were taken on foot chase that ended in the 400 block of Bert Kouns. A Shreveport Police Officer fired their weapon hitting the individual.

The individual was transported to a local hospital and police said the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the officer-involved shooting, Louisiana State Police was called to the scene to perform the investigation.

Trooper Jonathan Odom with the Louisiana State Police said, "the State Police Bureau Investigation Bossier Field Office was requested by the Shreveport Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred over here involving one of the Shreveport Police officers. At this time, all I can release is that the subject involved in this suffered a non-life-threatening injury and no officers are injured at this time."

Original story: 34 Shreveport Police units are currently on scene in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on reports of a shooting.

Police have advised that Louisiana State Police will be taking over the investigation.

As of now there are two scenes and no information on injuries.

Lights are flashing on a Shreveport Police Department vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: LSP investigate 2nd officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in 6 days