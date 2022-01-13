Shreveport ranks 3rd in worst job market list, but here's who's hiring

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
·4 min read

Shreveport was recently named the third-worst job market among 182 U.S. cities, however, that may not paint a complete picture of the job market of the Northwest Louisiana city.

Shreveport has the third highest population in Louisiana standing with 187,593 people. New Orleans has a population of 383,997 and was named 160 and Baton Rouge, which has a population of 227,470, was named 173.

WalletHub's methodology looks at two key dimensions which are job market and socio-economics. The job market category had 20 subcategories while socio-economics carried 11 subcategories.

These two dimensions were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job seekers.

These numbers are impacted by job opportunities, employment growth, automation risk, and other similar components.

However, there are sever opportunities available if you're looking for work.

Civil Service

Are you called to do something greater and serve your community? The Shreveport Police Department and fire department are actively recruiting candidates.

Shreveport Police Department Recruitment vehicle
Shreveport Police Department

Minimum Requirements are you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, be in general good health, pass an extensive background check, have no felony convictions and be of good moral character.

To be considered for employment, applicants must successfully complete all of the following:

  • Applicant review board (police applicants only)

  • Civil service examination

  • Complete medical examination

  • Drug screen

  • Extensive background investigation

  • Physical fitness assessment (police and jailer applicants)

  • Polygraph examination

  • Psychological examination

Shreveport Fire Department

Minimum Requirements are you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and be in generally good health.

To be considered for employment, applicants must successfully complete all of the following:

  • Applicant Screening Packets Completion

  • Applicant Screening Packets Reviewed

  • Background Investigation

  • SFD Agility Testing

  • Review of Certifications and Transcripts

  • Applicant Interview

  • Applicant Ranking

  • Polygraph Examination

  • Psychological Examination

  • Medical Examination and Drug Screen

  • Staff Final Review

  • Conditional Offer of Employment

  • Test of Adult Basic Education (TABE)

You must have an active Louisiana Firefighter Civil Service Score or you will not be considered for this hiring process, which is for the Jan. 1 through Feb. 1 hiring process.

If you do not have a Louisiana State Firefighters Civil Service Test Score, see the next available test dates Office of State Examiner - Fire & Police Civil Service site.

IT

Have you always been with computers and wanted to expand on your specialty? Shreveport has plenty of jobs available for your passion.

Shreveport&#39;s Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson in the Real-Time Crime Center.
Real Time Crime Center

Technical and administrative work which involves monitoring video cameras to detect criminal or suspicious activity and relaying that information to police officers and other supported users via authorized communication channels.

Work includes monitoring, operating, and interpreting multiple interactive software systems regarding emergency and criminal calls for service.

Work also includes conducting queries of criminal justice databases and other supporting information sources, as well as researching relevant videos to assist in investigations and transmitting those videos securely.

Minimum Requirement:

  • At least 1 year of experience in law enforcement, military, security, emergency preparedness, or public safety in patrol, investigatory, dispatch, technical or similar support capacity sufficient to gain a basic familiarity with law enforcement functions and operations.

  • Or at least a 2 year associates degree in a related field like Criminal Justice, Criminology, Computer Science, or other closely related fields.

Medical

Shreveport is home to three hospitals and they are always looking for eager medical professionals.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on Monday March 24, 2020 in Shreveport, La.
Medical Assistant

Medical Assistant at Ophthalmology Clinic, OB/GYN Specialists, Pain Management Clinic as well as Oral Surgery Clinic at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

This job provides individualized, medical care of assigned patients in person, electronically and via telephone under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

Assists in the delivery of health care services to patients of diverse backgrounds and age and maintains positive relationships with patients and their families.

Minimum Requirement:

  • High school diploma

  • Preferred, completion of a formal medical assistant training program.

  • Experience working with and maintaining confidential information including experience working in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

  • Medical Assistant Certification

  • Basic Life Support (BLS) from the American Heart Association

Education

Are you good with children and want to use those talents to teach the future, you can put those talents to use as a sub.

Substitute Teacher

Minimum Requirement:

  • Complete online sub teacher application

  • Upload documents such as a high school diploma/GED or a valid Louisiana Teaching Certificate

  • Three completed reference surveys from non-family members

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport named number 3 for worst job market out of 182 cities

