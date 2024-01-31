Shreveport Regional Arts Council Executive Director is retiring. Here's what you need to know

The Executive Director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) will be retiring later this year.

According to SRAC's marketing director, Casey Jones, Pam Atchison will be retiring after 2024.

Atchison has served as Executive Director of SRAC since 1986. During her tenure, she has helped the organization provide educational and informational services as well as technical assistance to the artists, artistic organizations and citizens in northwest Louisiana.

Pam Atchison, Executive Director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Jan. 30, 2024.

SRAC serves as the officially designated arts agency for the City of Shreveport, and the State of Louisiana and for Region 7 which encompasses the Parishes of Bossier, Bienville, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster.

In 1984, Atchison created ArtBreak Festival which has celebrated the importance of curriculum-based and community-supported arts educational programs.

