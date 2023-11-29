Shreveport teen sentenced in mass shooting in 2021 that began at movie theater

A Shreveport teen has been convicted in connection with a shooting spree near Tinseltown movie theater in 2021.

Ja’shun Smith, 18, but 15 at the time of the shooting was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, of second-degree murder and numerous associated crimes.

According to evidence presented to the court, around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021, Smith was driving a grey Kia Optima following a shooting at Tinseltown.

He headed to the Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, where he stopped his car and waited for a white Honda Accord to come to the intersection. When the vehicle entered the intersection, Smith exited the driver’s seat and began firing a rifle at the intersection.

Other occupants from the Optima exited the vehicle and began shooting as well. Those shooters are awaiting trial.

Kelvontae Daigre, 13, was in the back seat of the Accord, when he was struck in the back and killed.

This shooting led to one death, two injuries. According to evidence, three cars in the intersection with seven occupants were struck as well as Willis-Knighton Pierremont Medical Center.

Shreveport Police Department collected 50 shell casings from the Circle K parking lot.

Following the shootout Smith took police on a high-speed chase throughout Shreveport, ending in Cedar Grove.

Smith was found guilty as charged of 13 counts Oct. 25. He will receive a mandatory life term in prison, with the possibility of parole, for the slaying of 13-year-old Kelvontae Daigre.

The other guilty verdicts were for eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

For these crimes, Smith was sentenced to 30 years at hard labor, with the possibility of parole, for each count of attempted second-degree murder, and 15 years at hard labor for the four aggravated property damage convictions.

