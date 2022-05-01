Shreveport teen shot while inside a home on Fairfield Avenue

Just after 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police Department was called to the corner of Erie Street and Fairfield Avenue for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 12 to 13-year-old female shot in the back. The victim was transported to nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chief Wayne Smith said, "some vehicles appeared to be in a chase with each other and at some point or another here on this street (Erie Street) shots began to rang out from the vehicles. A bullet traveled west this direction and struck a house on this corner and a female inside this residence was struck."

Shreveport Police respond to a shooting at the corner of Fairfield Ave. and Erie St. Sunday afternoon, May 1, 2022.

The suspects involved in this shooting are still at large. Smith said that two vehicles were involved one is believed to be a gold sedan and the second a silver sedan.

"They get shot inside their house on a Sunday afternoon," said neighbor Thomas Cochran. "We've got to take the city back."

