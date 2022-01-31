On Thursday, Jan. 27, a Shreveport teenager was shot and killed on the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue.

Caddo Parish Coroner's office said that De’anthony Walker, 17, was shot just after 4 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Walker's death marks the ninth homicide in Shreveport in January.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport teen's death marks city's 9th murder of 2022