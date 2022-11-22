Shreveport women charged with stealing over $1 million from military members of USAA bank

Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force made two arrests in a months-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars.

Investigators allege that ZarRajah Watkins used her position at her job at Teleperformance to gain access to USAA bank account information.

USAA offers a variety of banking services exclusively to members of the United States military, their families and veterans.

According to their website, Teleperformance is "a global leader in solution design, business optimization strategies, front-office customer support, and back-office services like finance, accounting, collections, and tech support." The site boasts clients such as Santander, Wish and GrubHub.

Watkins allegedly sold the account information to Destane Glass and others who used several tactics to defraud account holders of more than one million dollars. Glass reportedly used the money to buy a home, expensive cars, and other lavish items.

Watkins was taken into custody on Nov. 17 and charged with 175 counts of Identity Theft. She was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center where she remains with no bond.

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Nov.22 investigators and agents took Glass into custody. She was charged with 65 counts of Identity Theft and was also booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport women charged with defrauding USAA customers